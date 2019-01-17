Coroner looks for Reading man's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner Office is looking for a Reading man's next of kin.
Bruce C. Marple, 55, died on Jan. 15 in his residence in the 1100 block of Cotton Street in Reading.
Marple died of natural causes.
Anyone with information on a next of kin is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner's Office at 610-478-3280.
