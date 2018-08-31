Council reactions to Vaughn Spencer verdict

READING, Pa. - Members of city council are reacting to the conviction of former Reading mayor and longtime city council president Vaughn Spencer on federal bribery charges.

"My initial reaction is sadness for the city," Reading City Council member Donna Reed said. "The impact it's had on other families. The impact it's had on citizenry. The impact it’s had on the city’s reputation. It's all just extremely sad and hurtful."

Those who've known Spencer for more than a decade say he's friendly and easy to talk to, but at times, he could be hard to work with.

"We had a lot of rough times and we had a lot of disagreements about a lot of important issues where I thought he crossed the line," Reading City Council member Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "The enormity of the testimony and the charges, I really did feel a guilty plea was to come," she added.

Former council member Chris Daubert says he's saddened by the verdict.

He issued a statement to 69 news saying: "Vaughn was my friend, I feel badly for him on a personal level. I know that he cared deeply about the city. The Vaughn that I know is not the same Vaughn that the prosecution described."

"Despite all this, I think part of his heart really was with the city," Reed said. "It's so important when you're elected to office that you understand the obligations of the public trust that have been granted to you by being elected."

According to Reed, the main takeaway is "I think what we have to be cognizant of is, we've come through this. Now let's make sure everybody's on the up and up. If there are investigations going on in city hall, let's make sure everyone cooperates."

"We can't have one person's lack of ethics, lack of legal responsibility, hurt the city," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "So we're ready to move on."