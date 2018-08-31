Reading City Council reacts to Vaughn Spencer guilty verdict
'My initial reaction is sadness for the city'
READING, Pa. - Members of Reading City Council were quick to react to the conviction of former Reading mayor and longtime council president Vaughn Spencer on federal bribery charges.
"My initial reaction is sadness for the city," said Councilwoman Donna Reed. "The impact it's had on other families. The impact it's had on citizenry. The impact it's had on the city's reputation. It's all just extremely sad and hurtful."
Those who've known Spencer for more than a decade said he's friendly and easy to talk to, but at times, he could be hard to work with.
"We had a lot of rough times, and we had a lot of disagreements about a lot of important issues where I thought he crossed the line," said Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz. "The enormity of the testimony and the charges, I really did feel a guilty plea was to come."
Chris Daubert, a former councilman, said he's saddened by the verdict.
"Vaughn was my friend," he said in a statement to 69 News. "I feel badly for him on a personal level. I know that he cared deeply about the city. The Vaughn that I know is not the same Vaughn that the prosecution described."
"Despite all this, I think part of his heart really was with the city," Reed said. "It's so important when you're elected to office that you understand the obligations of the public trust that have been granted to you by being elected."
According to Reed, the main takeaway is, "I think what we have to be cognizant of is, we've come through this. Now let's make sure everybody's on the up and up. If there are investigations going on in city hall, let's make sure everyone cooperates."
"We can't have one person's lack of ethics, lack of legal responsibility, hurt the city," Goodman-Hinnershitz said, "so we're ready to move on."
Mayor Wally Scott, who defeated Spencer in the 2015 Democratic primary election, told 69 News that he had no comment on the verdict.
