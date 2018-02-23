Craft beer-brewing a booming business in Berks, beyond

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Lucan Schmidt and his brother-in-law brewed up a dream.

"He wanted to work as a brewer in a brewery. He made awesome beer, where I did more business stuff my whole life," said Schmidt. "I was like, 'Dude, we can start a brewery instead of working for a brewery.'"

Now, as co-owners of Schaylor Brewing Company in Cumru Township, they're part of a movement.

According to the state, Pennsylvania has seen a 300 percent increase in breweries since 2011 and ranks number-one in the nation in barrels of craft beer produced.

The craft beer boom continues in Berks as Maxatawny Township-based Saucony Creek Brewing Company plans to open a brewpub at the Franklin Street Station in Reading.

Meanwhile, Schaylor Brewing has tapped success since its grand opening in November.

"The community's really liked what we're doing," said Schmidt.

So, what is it about craft beer that draws people in?

Jim Vasil | 69 News Carol Stoudt, a founder of Stoudts Brewing Company

"They want to know where their beer is brewed," said Carol Stoudt, founder of Stoudts Brewing Company in Adamstown. "They want to meet the people brewing the beer. They want to visit it. It's very exciting, because when I was the first one, it was tough to talk to tavern owners and restaurants on what Stoudts is about."

In that regard, Stoudt said it's easier than ever to start one of these businesses.

"You have to make sure you support your local, your regional Pennsylvania craft brewery so that in the next 50 years, they're here to stay for the next future generations," said Stoudt.

Jim Vasil | 69 News