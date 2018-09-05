Crash closes Route 422 West at Penn St./Ave. interchange
Left eastbound lane also closed
WEST READING, Pa. - A crash is creating traffic troubles on the West Shore Bypass in Berks County
Both westbound lanes of Route 422 have been closed at the Penn Street/Penn Avenue interchange in West Reading; the left eastbound lane is closed at North Wyomissing Boulevard.
Officials have not yet provided any information about the crash, including the number of vehicles involved or whether anyone was injured.
A photo from the scene shows a Berks County district attorney's forensic services unit vehicle with its front end crashed against the concrete median.
Refresh this page for updates as information becomes available.
