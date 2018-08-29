Berks

Credit union to be part of ongoing 5th Street revitalization

Diamond's 7th branch to open in October 2019

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Efforts to revitalize the Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township are moving forward with Diamond Credit Union's plans to open a state-of-the-art branch on the commercial corridor.

The 4,560-square-foot building, to be located at Fifth Street Highway and Darby Avenue, is set to open in October 2019. The full-service branch will be the Pottstown-based credit union's seventh in the tri-county area.

"I think back on all we've gone through to bring us to this point and the one dominant word that comes to mind is relationships," said John Faust, Diamond's president and CEO. "If it hadn't been for the literally thousands of personal relationships that we enjoy with the members of this community this day would not have happened."

Diamond's new branch is located on the latest parcel of land being developed along the Fifth Street Highway.

The Germany-based Lidl grocery store chain is planning to open its first Berks County location across the street, on property currently occupied by Manderbach Ford, which is relocating its dealership to Route 61 in Hamburg.

Also planned for that stretch of the highway is a shopping center featuring Berks County's first MOD Pizza as well as Panera bread and Chick-fil-A.

Further south, the McDonald's on Elizabeth Avenue was recently demolished to make way for construction of what's being billed as a "flagship" location for the fast-food chain's Philadelphia region. The new restaurant will be built closer to Fifth Street.

The owners of the nearby Fairgrounds Square Mall are also preparing a major makeover of the property. Plans are to demolish much of the existing mall and replace it with green space, new retail outlets, and possibly a hotel and restaurant.

