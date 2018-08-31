Crews in Hamburg prepare for Taste of Hamburg-er Festival

HAMBURG, Pa. - The rain is not keeping crews from preparing for the annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival.

The event is expected to draw thousands to downtown Hamburg tomorrow.

On another rainy day in Hamburg, folks seem like they've been hard at work all summer.

"It's been a little bit of a challenge today. I've noticed a lot of the volunteers running around soaking wet but everybody is still hard at it," said Chris Naftzinger from Hamburg VFW.

Hard at it for the 15th annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival, which will feature eight blocks stacked with 250 vendors, including a returning burger-making champ from Spring Township-based Video Burger.

"We won the award, the newbie award, for the Dandridge, so I'm going to be defending that." said Chad Malinowski from Video Burger. "Applewood smoked bacon, special house made apple barbeque sauce and a seared apple slice."

And ultimately, hard at it for Hamburg.

"I can say that it does bring friends and family together," said organizer Deena Kershner.

Some organizers say this year's festival takes on a special meaning, due to the recent flooding issues that the town has experienced.

"I'm hoping that it doesn't detract, so far everything's cleaned up very well, we've all been working very hard with the flood victims," said Naftzinger.

As the hard work and preps continue, many minds may still be on other things, but for a few hours, organizers hope that the festival helps everyone feel good.

"Maybe they can just take a day from their clean up activities, their clean up efforts, and take a day to unwind," said Kershner.

The Taste of Hamburg-er Festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Hamburg.