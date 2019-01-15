Crews repair 2 water main breaks in Berks

MUHLENEBRG TWP., Pa. - In just the past 24 hours, Reading and Muhlenberg Township water authority crews are hard at work repairing damage from two separate water main breaks.

Water authority officials say a frozen pipe burst on North Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township, closing the road from Tuckerton Road and Water Street. They're still in the process of trying to shut down the water. Once that happens, the area will be under a boil water advisory.

Workers are still trying to figure out the cause of Monday night's 24-inch main break under Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township that left hundreds of homes without water.

"We're chasing it right now. We haven't been able to locate the leak, but we'll be out here until we find it and fix it," said Bill Murray with the Reading Area Water Authority (RAWA).

Once water is restored in Ontelaunee Township, the area will be under a boil water advisory.

While it may be inconvenient for locals, officials say that frequent water breaks are normal for this time of year. These two incidents are not related to any other recent water main breaks in the area.

"'Tis the season. We're ready for it. All of December, knock on wood, we had a relatively quiet month," Murray said.

The crew in Muhlenberg said it's expecting it will be about eight more hours until this water main break is fixed.

They say that they have workers here around the clock and are going to be staying until al the work is complete.

Those who live in Ontelaunee Township and are affected by the break can sign up for SwiftReach 911, which is an automatic call to your phone to keep you apprised of the water situation. Email your name, address and up to three phone numbers to otws.comcast.net or ontelauneetownship@comcast.net.

In Ontelaunee Township, there is potable water available in the rear of the township building on 35 Ontelaunee Drive and at Leesport Fire Company on E. Wall Street. Water is available for pickup until 8 p.m. Police ask you bring containers for use.

