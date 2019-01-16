Cumru schedules public hearing for Giant Food Stores liquor license

69 News

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The growing trend in Berks County of supermarkets selling beer and wine took another step forward Tuesday night at the Cumru Township Commissioners meeting.

The commissioners scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, Feb. 19 to discuss a proposed liquor license transfer to the Giant Food Stores supermarket on Lancaster Avenue in Shillington Shopping Center. The license is expected to be imported from another municipality in Berks County.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of several pieces of new equipment. An SUV budgeted at $46,000 was authorized for the police department, as were license plate readers at a quoted price of $14,025. The public works department will be getting a new $47,152 leaf vacuum machine, which will be funded by a grant from the state.

2018 Financial Report

Township Manager Jeanne Johnston delivered a summary overview of the 2018 financial report. Actual revenue exceeded budgeted revenue by $172,177 due to a $296,324 refund of health care premiums. However, actual expenses exceeded budgeted expenses by $160,299.

“The Poplar Neck Bridge project went well over budget,” Johnston said. “Every time they removed a layer of the bridge another unexpected problem showed up.”

Among the issues with the bridge was the discovery that newspaper from as far back as 1917 had been used as padding for the cement.

Road engineering expenses were $100,120 over budget and storm sewers were $33,645 over budget.

“The record- breaking rains we had last summer came right in the middle of our projects,” Johnston said, “so we had to reconstruct and reinspect the roads all over again.”

Another contributor to higher expenses was the decision to purchase a street sweeper for $244,439 instead of leasing at an annual cost of $39,500.

Other actions

The commissioners appointed Johnston deputy treasurer. She will assume the treasurer’s duties when the treasurer is unavailable. Also, Terri Styer was reappointed to the vacancy board.

The commissioners agreed to provide Berks Nature with a letter of support for their plan to connect the Angelica Creek Trail to the Shillington Park Trail using the existing right-of-way along High Boulevard, Elkins Avenue and Governor Drive. They also approved payment of $68,030.69 to New Enterprise Stone and Lime for 2018 road work.