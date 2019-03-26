DA: Cops put brakes on gang-related shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. - A five-month investigation of illegal drug trafficking that stretched from Berks County to Massachusetts has culminated with a life being saved from a violent end and nearly two dozen people being sought or put behind bars, according to the Reading area's top law enforcement officers.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams was joined Tuesday afternoon by city and state police in announcing the results of "Operation Ice Dog," an investigation that began in October with PSP troopers looking into the alleged drug trafficking activities of Raul Santos and Teresa Gaspar, both of Reading.

The investigation, Adams said, was expanded to include the DA's office and city police when detectives learned that Santos and Gaspar were associated with a significant source of supply and other mid- to street-level drug dealers, including Jordan Jorge, a member of the Latin Kings street gang.

The investigation was still progressing last Monday when authorities were forced into action by information they received about an imminent "act of violence," Adams said.

Detectives said they learned that Jorge, on behalf of Odaly Portes, put a plan in place to shoot someone they had a conflict with, and that he had two men from New Bedford, Massachusetts -- Zaviel Quinones and Luis Adorno -- come to town to carry out the deed with a fully loaded handgun he provided.

PSP troopers and RPD officers quickly made their move, stopping two cars on 13th Street and arresting Quinones, Adorno, and Jessica Enes, who was employed to assist Quinones and Adorno with transportation, Adams said.

"Due to great police work, we stopped a homicide," Adams said.

Jorge was apprehended as he was leaving his apartment in the 1200 block of Hill Road a short time later. Detectives subsequently searched the apartment as well as Jorge's grandmother's home in the 1500 block of North 10th Street, which he and his associates maintained as a "stash" location, Adams said.

Inside the grandmother's home, detectives said they found about a pound of bulk methamphetamine, worth more than $15,000 on the street, and ammunition pertaining to the handgun Jorge gave Quinones and Adorno. They also arrested Irving Montenegro, one of Jorge's alleged associates.

Early Tuesday morning, state police, city police, and detectives with the DA's office fanned out across Berks County in search of other suspects connected to the case. They also upgraded the criminal charges against Jorge, Adorno, Quinones, and Enes.

"I just don't know when these organizations are going to learn, because we aren't going to stop," Adams said. "We're keeping our pedal on the metal and we're going to investigate them, arrest them, and incarcerate them."

Authorities also searched numerous residences in and around Reading in connection with their investigation. They said they seized approximately three pounds of methamphetamine, 100 grams of fentanyl, nine handguns, and ammunition.

Those in custody are identified as:

Jordan Jorge, 27, of Reading: Charged with criminal attempt homicide, criminal attempt aggravated assault, person not to posses firearms, delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Luis Adorno, 27, of New Bedford, Massachusetts: Charged with criminal attempt homicide, criminal attempt aggravated assault, person not to posses firearms, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Xavier Quinones, 27, of New Bedford, Massachusetts: Charged with criminal attempt homicide, criminal attempt aggravated assault, person not to posses firearms, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Jessica Enes, 32, of New Bedford, Massachusetts: Charged with criminal attempt homicide, criminal attempt aggravated assault, person not to posses firearms, delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Jose Vega-Garcia, 32, of Reading: Charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Teresa Gaspar, 32, of Reading: Charged with delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Irving Montenegro, 34, of Reading: Charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Raul Santos, 30, of Reading: Charged with delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine; possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine; possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities; corrupt organization; criminal use of communication facility; criminal conspiracy.

Daniel Moyer, 35, of Exeter Township: Charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Alicia Snyder, 20, of Reading: Charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Drew Malachowski, 33, of Easton: Charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Erick Nunez, 25, of Reading: Delivery of prescription opioids, possession with the intent to deliver prescription opioids, possession of prescription opioids, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities; corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Oscar Cedeno-Santana, 25, of Reading: Charged with delivery of prescription opioids, possession with the intent to deliver prescription opioids, possession of prescription opioids, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy

Tomas Caminero, 24, of Reading: Charged with delivery of prescription opioids, possession with the intent to deliver prescription opioids, possession of prescription opioids, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

Israel Meletiche, 26, of Reading: Charged with delivery of prescription opioids; possession with the intent to deliver prescription opioids, possession of prescription opioids, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, corrupt organization, criminal use of communication facility, and criminal conspiracy.

David Concepcion, 39, of Reading: Charged with persons not to possess firearms and possession of methamphetamine.

Kevin Pichardo, 20, of Reading: Charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Frankie Rosario, 20, of Reading: Charged with tampering with dvidence, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, and possession of marijuana

The suspects still at large are identified as:

Odaly Portes, 30, of Shillington: Charged with criminal attempt homicide; criminal attempt aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms; corrupt organization; criminal use of communication facility; criminal conspiracy.

Esteban Melendez Jr., 21, of New Bedford, Massachusetts: Charged with criminal attempt homicide; criminal attempt aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms; corrupt organization; criminal use of communication facility; criminal conspiracy.

Jonathan Vargas, 27, of Reading: Charged with delivery of methamphetamine; possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities; corrupt organization; criminal use of communication facility; criminal conspiracy.

Jose Tinoco-Vargas, 38, of Reading: Charged with delivery of methamphetamine; possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities; corrupt organization; criminal use of communication facility; criminal conspiracy.

Mark Kowalski, 33, of Exeter Township: Charged with delivery of methamphetamine; possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities; corrupt organization; criminal use of communication facility; criminal conspiracy.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspects still at large is urged to contact Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks or by calling 877-373-9913.