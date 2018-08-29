Defense rests case in former Reading mayor's bribery trial

PHILADELPHIA - The bribery trial of former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer is now one step closer to reaching the jury.

Spencer's attorney, Geoffrey Johnson, rested his case Wednesday afternoon, the eighth day of the trial in federal court in Philadelphia.

The move came at the end of Spencer's second day of testimony, defending himself against allegations of pay-to-play politics in city government.

The one-term mayor stands accused of trading city contracts for campaign donations and bribing former council President Francis Acosta to try and repeal the city's anti-pay-to-play ordinance.

Prosecutors allege that Spencer made it clear to donors he would withhold official action from individuals and businesses that didn't provide satisfactory campaign contributions for his 2015 re-election effort

Spencer, however, testified "I never promised anything" and "did not keep score" of those contributing to his campaigns.

During cross examination, U.S. Attorney Michelle Morgan put the pedal to the metal, asking Spencer that if he didn't favor T&M, why was he recorded saying he had to "assert himself for them" and "went out of his way" to get the firm a contract?

Spencer said those answers were poor choices of words. Morgan asked Spencer if he has a special dictionary that he uses for conversations with people. Spencer's attorney objected to that remark, but Judge Juan Sanchez allowed the question.

Morgan also asked Spencer if he doesn't pressure people, as he testified, then why do prosecutors have evidence of him sending repeated text messages to Francis Acosta about repealing the ordinance that sets campaign contribution limits.

Spencer, a Democrat who took office in 2012, lost the 2015 primary election to current Mayor Wally Scott.

Attorneys are now set to present their closing arguments to the jury Thursday morning.