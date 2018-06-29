Berks

Doctors advise precaution as temperatures heat up

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 06:32 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 06:50 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - The holiday weekend is expected to bring a heat wave and doctors are advising people who plan to be outside to take precaution.

People are also reminded to always double check and never leave pets, children or elderly in a turned off car. Whether the car is parked in the shade or directly in the sun, doctors say it's like a greenhouse effect. The heat gets in and it stays there making it hotter and hotter.

Now that summer is in full swing, to cope with the heat some folks are wearing a little less, others have towels, water, and in some cases umbrellas to shield them from the sun.

"Me I don't mind it. I'd rather be out here in the hot sun than it being cold," said downtown Reading vendor Briana Rodriguez.

A snow cone can keep you cool, so can a bottle of water, which Rodriguez is selling.

"It's going to be hot all the way from today until Tuesday so I figured there's going to be a lot of people thirsty," she said.

Reading Hospital Dr. Charles Barbera said in extreme heat, people need to be on alert for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke, when essentially, your body gives out. He said if you start to feel faint, find shade and drink water. If that doesn't help, call 911.

"If you have to be in the sun make sure it's controlled that you're only in the sun for short periods of time with access to rest," Barbera said.

He said the humidity will make it feel even worse over the next few days because sweat won't evaporate properly. He also advises everyone to wear sunscreen.

Also keep in mind pet safety. A code red goes into effect Saturday morning. Pet owners are advised to bring animals inside except for occasional walks or bathroom breaks.

