Domestic violence prevention advocates push for new law

READING, Pa. - A bill in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives aims to keep guns away from people who are subject to final protection from abuse orders.

Domestic violence prevention advocates met on the doorstep of Safe Berks in Reading to urge state lawmakers to pass House Bill 2060.

"Within 24 hours of a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction or entry of a final PFA, the abuser must turn over his firearms to law enforcing attorney or a gun dealer," said Nicole Bowman, a representative of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Current law requires those subject to final protection from abuse orders to give up their weapons within 60 days. They could give them to a friend or family member.

"Not only are we protecting victims of domestic abuse, but we are also protecting police officers," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams, who supports the effort.

"This is a victims' bill, a victims' right bill, and this is time that victims get their rights in Harrisburg," said state Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat.

The gun advocacy group Firearms Owners Against Crime opposes the measure.

"House Bill 2060 is a poorly written constitutional right violating due process, violating piece of legislation," said Kim Stolfer, the group's president.

Stolfer said the standard of evidence to get domestic violence convictions is weak, and the 24-hour handover period is unreasonable. He also said the rights of the accused should be evaluated, too.

"Many people don't know how their lives can be turned upside down by a simple accusation," said Stolfer.

If passed, only firearms would be required to be handed over.

The legislature could vote on the bill next week.