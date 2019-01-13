Douglass Township police search for men who stole $1,000 in distraction scam
DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Berks County are looking for two men who stole $1,000 from an elderly woman after claiming to test neighborhood water systems for poison.
Douglass Township police said on a Facebook post the two men, claiming to be Cherokee Indians, went to the woman's house on Friday afternoon saying they were from a water company testing local water systems.
The men, one of whom had an ID hanging from his neck which said Pennsylvania on it, had told the woman her water could possibly be contaminated from the neighboring property.
The woman let the men inside. One man was left alone upstairs while the other was in the basement with the woman.
After the woman filled up the washer halfway for the man in the basement, the other man came to the basement. The two men then left in a Silver Jeep Patriot.
Police advised residents to notify them of any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information regarding this matter please contact the Douglass Township Police Department at (610) 367-9474 or call 911 if it is an emergency.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
- Man's wheelchair stolen, police secure him a replacement chair
- Douglass Township police search for men who stole $1,000 in distraction scam
- Police searching for person they say stole cash register at gas station
- Clothing Closet serves Berks County residents in need
- Bear Creek Mountain reopens for skiing after warm, wet start to winter
- 2 suspected of using fake money to buy gift cards in Berks County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Berks County Eagles fans hoping team marches over Saints
- Man's wheelchair stolen, police secure him a replacement chair
- State police warning residents about federal shutdown scams
- Police searching for person they say stole cash register at gas station
- Crews battle flames at Luzerne County apartment building
- Lights in Eaglewalds comes to Greenawalds
- Easton Winter Mart kicks off 8th season
- 5 years after deadly hit and run, police continue searching for leads
- Restaurant offering reward after party bus stolen in Bethlehem
- Douglass Township police search for men who stole $1,000 in distraction scam