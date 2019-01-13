Douglass Township police search for men who stole $1,000 in distraction scam

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Berks County are looking for two men who stole $1,000 from an elderly woman after claiming to test neighborhood water systems for poison.

Douglass Township police said on a Facebook post the two men, claiming to be Cherokee Indians, went to the woman's house on Friday afternoon saying they were from a water company testing local water systems.

The men, one of whom had an ID hanging from his neck which said Pennsylvania on it, had told the woman her water could possibly be contaminated from the neighboring property.

The woman let the men inside. One man was left alone upstairs while the other was in the basement with the woman.

After the woman filled up the washer halfway for the man in the basement, the other man came to the basement. The two men then left in a Silver Jeep Patriot.

Police advised residents to notify them of any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information regarding this matter please contact the Douglass Township Police Department at (610) 367-9474 or call 911 if it is an emergency.