Drug take back program offers free Fightins tickets to fans

READING, Pa. - Cleaning out your medicine cabinet could land you a free Reading Fightin Phils ticket. The offer is good Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, during the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

You don't even have to get out of your car. Organizers said showing up with your old prescription and over-the-counter medication ensures they don't fall into the wrong hands.

"We probably have more than we think," said Dr. Michael Baxter, with the Berks County Medical Society.

You may be tempted to toss them in the trash or down the drain, but that's not the best way to get rid of them. The best way is to take them to a medication drop box, or the annual Drug Take Back event.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, drivers can pull up to FirstEnergy Stadium and drop off old medication.

"It's really gonna be easy. They can just come in. They don't even have to get out of the car," said Jackie Steed, with the Council on Chemical Abuse.

As an incentive, the first 5,000 people will receive free tickets to a Reading Fightin Phils game. Participants also help minimize the chances of the drugs getting into the wrong hands.

Prescription and over-the-counter drugs, as well as vitamins and medical ointments, powder, and inhalers can be dropped off, along with prescription pet medication.

"Our goal is to get rid of those, and of course, there's got to be a safe place for our patients, clients to drop them off," said Baxter.

Experts also advise against keeping old medicines for "just in case" situations.

"Often times, they are expired, so they aren't as effective anymore, and some medications, the longer they are expired, they can even develop different compounds, so they are even dangerous," Baxter said.

Do not show up with old syringes or things like sunblock and deodorant. If you can't make it to the event, there are many medical drop box locations around Berks County.