Eighth shooting in Reading in less than four weeks
READING, Pa. - Police are at the scene of a shooting in the area of North Sixth and Walnut streets.
This happened in an apartment building around 10:30 p.m.
Initial reports indicate a man has been shot in the leg. We're told he's been taken to Reading Hospital. No word on his condition or any arrests.
This is now the eighth shooting in the city in just over three weeks.
Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for updates.
