Estimated 50K gather for 15th Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg sure knows how to throw a party.
The borough's 15th annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival, presented by the nonprofit Our Town Foundation, drew an estimated 50,000 people to town on Saturday, organizers announced Tuesday.
This year's festival featured more than 30 hamburger stands and five stages of musical entertainment, along with eating competitions, children's activities, and art and handmade crafts for sale.
