Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Exeter Township Supervisors talked about a traffic project at the intersection of Gibraltar and Shelbourne roads that is tentatively scheduled for 2020 during their Monday meeting.

Currently there is a four-way stop sign at the intersection. That will be changed to a traffic signal with a designated turn lane on Gibraltar Road. Shelbourne Road will not have a designated turn lane. The plan also involves a bridge replacement on Gibraltar Road.

Regarding the bridge portion of the project, the bridge width will be increased to accommodate two lanes. One lane will be a dedicated turn lane, but there will be no protected left turn.

Township engineer Joseph Rogosky, of Great Valley Consultants said he hasn’t seen a turn analysis for Shelbourne Road but he said he would look into why a left turn isn’t planned. He said he would check if a separate phase is warranted. Rogosky was unsure of what the cost of the entire project would be at this time.

There will be lane restrictions during construction. One lane will be open with restricted vehicle movements on Gibraltar Road. One section of the bridge will be completed and then traffic will shift to the completed side.

The benefits of the project according to Vice Chairman John Cusatis would be “better safety and better traffic flow.”

In other news, Officer Joseph Ilg and K-9 partner Iko were recognized for Iko’s recent achievements. He took first place in the call-off category and second place in the fastest dog category in the Berks County Fraternal Order of Police.

Also Officer Rocco DeCamillo was recognized as the top gun for the second straight year, meaning he made the most DUI arrests.