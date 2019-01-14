Exeter Township man gifted with wheelchair after previous one stolen
EXETER TWP., Pa. - An Exeter Township man had his wheelchair stolen last week and it didn't take long for first responders to step up and help him get moving again.
Richard Edwards lives as independently as possible, but multiple sclerosis and visual impairment requires him to use certain tools. He uses a system of seated lifts and wheelchairs to get around his home.
Venturing outside takes a bit more work. The lift at his front stairs hasn't worked for more than a year, so getting to the bottom of these 13 steps takes muscle. He uses his arms to scoot down them.
"I have to bump down each and every one of them and being impaired sight-wise, I have to be able to count the stairs because if I miss a stair I'm going down," Edwards said.
He's kept an unlocked wheelchair at the bottom of the steps for the past five years.
It's always been there, until all of a sudden it wasn't.
"When the driver came and I was bumping down the stairs, he usually opens up the chair at the bottom of the stairs and he told me there was no chair there," he said.
Edwards reported it stolen. He said police searched the neighborhood and when they couldn't find it, they tried something else.
"I was so surprised that they came within a half an hour period to tell me that they had brought me another chair. That really excited my heart," he said.
Exeter Township police reached out to Life Lion EMS, who provided a loner chair and a lock, until Edwards can get a custom chair. Edwards is grateful to have the chair so he can now focus on getting his broken lift fixed.
"It enlightened my heart to know that someone truly cares," said Edwards.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction
Exeter Township Supervisors talked about a traffic project at the intersection of Gibraltar and Shelbourne roads that is tentatively scheduled for 2020 during their Monday meeting.Read More »
- Reading City Council votes to override mayor's vetoes
- Food banks watching shutdown closely
- Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death
- RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township
- Houlahan to have district office in Reading City Hall
- Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
Latest From The Newsroom
- Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital
- Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
- TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations
- Gunman in NJ armed standoff fatally shot by police
- Twin home damaged in Carbon County fire
- New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced
- LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety
- LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand
- Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital
- Updated Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction