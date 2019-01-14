Exeter Township man gifted with wheelchair after previous one stolen

EXETER TWP., Pa. - An Exeter Township man had his wheelchair stolen last week and it didn't take long for first responders to step up and help him get moving again.

Richard Edwards lives as independently as possible, but multiple sclerosis and visual impairment requires him to use certain tools. He uses a system of seated lifts and wheelchairs to get around his home.

Venturing outside takes a bit more work. The lift at his front stairs hasn't worked for more than a year, so getting to the bottom of these 13 steps takes muscle. He uses his arms to scoot down them.

"I have to bump down each and every one of them and being impaired sight-wise, I have to be able to count the stairs because if I miss a stair I'm going down," Edwards said.

He's kept an unlocked wheelchair at the bottom of the steps for the past five years.

It's always been there, until all of a sudden it wasn't.

"When the driver came and I was bumping down the stairs, he usually opens up the chair at the bottom of the stairs and he told me there was no chair there," he said.

Edwards reported it stolen. He said police searched the neighborhood and when they couldn't find it, they tried something else.

"I was so surprised that they came within a half an hour period to tell me that they had brought me another chair. That really excited my heart," he said.

Exeter Township police reached out to Life Lion EMS, who provided a loner chair and a lock, until Edwards can get a custom chair. Edwards is grateful to have the chair so he can now focus on getting his broken lift fixed.

"It enlightened my heart to know that someone truly cares," said Edwards.