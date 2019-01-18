Extras needed for documentary filming in Boyertown

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Extras are needed for a movie shoot in Boyertown.

According to Building a Better Boyertown, the shoot is for a documentary film that takes place in the 1912 era during the winter.

The extras will be passengers on a train.

The shoot day is on Tuesday, Jan. 29. Extras must arrive at 10:30 a.m. and will be finished by 6:15 p.m. They will be paid $50 for their time. Lunch will also be provided.

Extras must dress in 1912-era clothing. The film company will provide up to $30 for costumes if they are rented, but recommends visiting a costume shop in Allentown called "Drop Me a Line," located at 1050 Lehigh Street in Allentown, or checking Goodwill stores and thrift shops.

If you are interested, send your full name and phone number to Sarah@colebrookdalerailroad.com.