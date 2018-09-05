Eyes in the sky: PennDOT adding new traffic cameras in Berks
Should be streaming video before end of the year
Drivers will soon be getting some extra help in navigating their way around traffic on the Reading area's highways and byways.
PennDOT said Wednesday that it is in the process of adding seven new traffic cameras in Berks County.
Once the cameras are installed and tested by PennDOT's Traffic Management Center, they will transmit live video for public viewing on the state's 511PA website and mobile app, officials said
The estimated time for when that will happen is between now and the end of the year, according to a PennDOT spokesman.
The new cameras will be located on:
- Warren Street Bypass/Route 12 at the Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township;
- Routes 222 and 724 in Spring Township;
- West Shore Bypass/Route 422 at Lancaster Avenue in Reading;
- Route 222 at Route 422/Penn Avenue in Wyomissing;
- West Shore Bypass at Penn Street/Penn Avenue in West Reading;
- Route 222 at Routes 422 and 12 in Wyomissing;
- Route 222 at Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township
Cameras are already up and running on Route 222 at Route 183 in Bern Township, and on both ends of Interstate 176, at the West Shore Bypass/Route 422 in Cumru Township, and at the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 10 in Caernarvon Township.
Cameras are also located along Interstate 78 at the interchanges with Routes 645, 183, 61, 143, and 737.
