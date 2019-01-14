Fans react to end of season for the Eagles

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Eagles fans are understandably upset following the team's devastating loss to the Saints Sunday night.

The loss means the Birds are out of the playoffs, with no chance of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Not even 24 hours later, fans are still stunned because of how the game ended and the uncertainty that lies ahead for the Eagles.

"It's heartbreaking. It's going to take a while until we get over it," said Jesse Byerly.

The Eagles-Saints game was a roller coaster of emotions for Eagles fans.

"I was thinking there was always a chance. We don't give up. Foles is the man," said Alicia.

Joan Gehret was thinking happy thoughts when the Birds had a 14-0 lead.

Then, the bottom appeared to be falling out when the Saints scored 20 unanswered points.

"I was watching the game with somebody who absolutely hates the Eagles and he was rooting as hard as he can for the Eagles to lose and I was so upset," said Gehret.

Yet just when it looked like the game was over, an all-too familiar scenario presented itself and it had Eagles fans believing.

"Good old Saint Nick was going to do it one more time for us," said Jesse.

Instead, instant heartbreak, halting the Birds' chance to repeat as Super Bowl champs.

"I just got off the sofa, turned the TV off and left the room. That was it. I was done," Gehret said.

Fans like Bill Sauer are left wondering what now?

"It's going to be a rebuilding process. I don't know exactly who's going, but they said after the game there's going to be some changes made," said Sauer.

Which could include Nick Foles leaving Philly.

If that's the case, Byerly said number nine's legacy is cemented.

"He'll be a legend forever. I mean, he's the one that helped get us the Super Bowl so he can't do any wrong," Jesse said.

Fans also say Alshon Jeffery shouldn't keep his head down because without him the Eagles wouldn't have won it all last year either.

Others are ready to shift their focus to the Sixers and Phillies.