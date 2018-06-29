Fans say goodbye to iconic retailer Toys R Us Video

WYOMISSING, Pa. - As shoppers around Wyomissing said goodbye to iconic store brands in Toys R Us and Babies R Us, customers conveyed a sense of sadness, but also a sense that this is simply another sign of the times.

"I think you could sign your kids up for the birthday club and Toys R Us would call you up and sing to you," said shopper Allison Wagner.

How does that song go?

"I don't remember," Wagner said. "That's terrible."

This week, customers took their final strolls around the Toys R Us in Wyomissing and Babies R Us in Spring Township. The Toys R Us closed Friday at 8 a.m.

Babies R Us closed for good on Wednesday.

"We used to shop there all the time when the kids were younger," said Wagner.

Whether you hold memories as a kid or as a parent or grandparent, shopping for your little ones, this store meant something.

"We used to take them to Toys R Us like every two or three weeks," said shopper Brenda Dean.

"I've always took my grandkids there," said Tom Varner. "Spoiled the heck out of them."

But just as technology grows and shifts the ways we shop, so too do we grow up, even if we don't want to.

"It just makes it easier as a parent when you are busy," Wagner said.

And that song one more time?

"I don't wanna grow up," sang Dean. "I just wanna be a Toys R Us kid."