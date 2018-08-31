Fast-falling rain leads to flash flooding in Berks

Tim Lind | 69 News

It's already been a wet August in Berks County, so why should the last day of the month be any different.

Wet weather is once again wreaking havoc around the region, with reports of flooded roads, stranded motorists, and rising water in basements.

One problem spot was Kramer Road in Brecknock Township, which appeared to have a river running across it Friday afternoon.

Several motorists also found themselves in need of being rescued from their submerged vehicles. Water rescues were reported in the area of Old Mill Road and Cambridge Avenue in Wyomissing, the State Hill Road ramp to Route 222 South, Penn Avenue and Route 724 in Sinking Spring, and Old Fritztown and Spohn roads in Spring Township.