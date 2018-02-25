Fightin Phils Job Fair held at First Energy Stadium
READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils' 2018 season is coming up quickly and that has the organization looking to fill numerous positions.
A job fair was held Saturday at First Energy Stadium for game-day workers.
The team is filling various part-time roles, from concessions to security.
The job fair coincided with "Ticket-palooza" where season ticket holders and mini-plan holders pick up their orders for the upcoming season.
