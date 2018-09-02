Berks

Fire destorys large barn in Berks County

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 10:21 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:21 PM EDT

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Fire destroyed a large barn in Exeter Township, Berks County.

It broke out around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Pineland Road.

Crews brought the fire under control shortly before 10 p.m.

Officials said there were animals in the barn. At last check, most of the animals were confirmed rescued.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

