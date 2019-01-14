Fire destroys mobile home in Centre Township
CENTRE TWP., Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting three people after flames tore through their Berks County mobile home overnight.
Crews were called out twice to the home in the 1500 block of Tilden Road in Centre Township.
One person was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.
Officials say the fire started around 2 a.m. Monday and was later cleared around 3:45 a.m.
Less than an hour later firefighters were called back to the scene after flames rekindled inside. The fire was officially put out shortly after 5 a.m.
Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.
