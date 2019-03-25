Fire forces evacuation of apartment house in Reading
READING, Pa. - A fire forced the evacuation of an apartment house in Reading.
The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday on the third floor of 325 North Ninth Street, a brick rowhome that sits in the middle of the block.
There were some initial concerns about someone possibly being trapped inside, but a search by firefighters found that everyone managed to get out OK.
There were no reports of injuries.
Officials placed the fire under control shortly after 6:30 p.m.
A representative of the city fire marshal's office was asked to respond for the investgation.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Pray for Luci: GoFundMe helping 5-year-old victim of abuse
A 5-year-old girl from Berks County is in a fight for her life, with her father and other family members by her side on a long road to recovery.Read More »
- St. Lawrence woman charged in abuse of 5-year-old girl
- Fire forces evacuation of apartment house in Reading
- One man treated after fire at apartment building in Reading
- Reading Eagle takes case before federal bankruptcy judge
- Santander Arena expansion underway with building's facelift
- Albright, Drexel put students on new path to nursing degree
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship
- National volunteers helping Schuylkill County town recovering from flooding
- Allentown man reunited with dog after shelter does some detective work
- Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends
- Jacob Sullivan called "gentle giant" as family members testify on his behalf
- Fire forces evacuation of apartment house in Reading
- Positive Parenting: Dad matters
- Updated Pennridge School District cites safety in approving armed police officers
- Updated One man treated after fire at apartment building in Reading
- Southern Lehigh students want more ‘space' for theater program