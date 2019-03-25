Fire forces evacuation of apartment house in Reading

Timothy Ford | 69 News

READING, Pa. - A fire forced the evacuation of an apartment house in Reading.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday on the third floor of 325 North Ninth Street, a brick rowhome that sits in the middle of the block.

There were some initial concerns about someone possibly being trapped inside, but a search by firefighters found that everyone managed to get out OK.

There were no reports of injuries.

Officials placed the fire under control shortly after 6:30 p.m.

A representative of the city fire marshal's office was asked to respond for the investgation.