2019 Fire + Ice Fest to be dedicated to John Slifko

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fire + Ice Fest is being held in honor of Reading City Council Vice President John Slifko, who died last week.

A special ice sculpture will be created to recognize Slifko. It will be unveiled during the opening ceremonies of the festival on Friday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Penn Street.

“Given all that John did for the city both as a city council member and as a private citizen, we thought it was appropriate to honor his legacy by dedicating 2019 Reading Fire + Ice Fest to him,” said Chairman of the Reading Downtown Improvement District Daniel B. Laws Jr.

The Fire + Ice Fest will be held on Jan. 18 between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Jan. 19 from noon to 10 p.m. Only severe weather conditions will prevent the festival from being held.