Fire & Ice Festival hoping for big turnout ahead of winter weather

READING, Pa. - People in Reading are experiencing the first of two winter storms to hit the region.

So are residents ready for this winter weather?

"Honestly, I'm not,” John Marmolejos of Reading said. “I’m not a fan of snow and this car don't do good."

"Everybody's getting prepared for the snow," Mamady Conde of Reading said. "I know they're talking about 2 inches but we're not sure, so we're just getting ready."

And they're bracing for another round of winter weather this weekend.

"Well I'm supposed to work, so hopefully I can get to work," Marmolejos said.

Organizers of the annual Fire and Ice Festival in downtown Reading are happy with the winter weather. It's a change from last year, when there was warm weather during the event.

"We don't have any risk of melting ice sculptures this year but we are going to get some snow coming down on top of us," Charles Broad with the Downtown Reading Improvement District said. "Hopefully, the longer it holds off on Saturday – it gives people a chance tomorrow and Saturday afternoon to get down here."

But they are concerned about the winter weather impacting turnout.

"The snow and bad weather are always going to slow some people down that would rather stay out of harm's way and stay off the streets. That's understandable," Mark Croutchamel with Sculpted Ice Works said.

The festival will feature live music, vendors and 15 tons of ice. Organizers say they hope the timing of the storm will provide an opportunity to keep attendance numbers up.