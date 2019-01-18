Fire & Ice Festival hoping for big turnout ahead of winter weather
READING, Pa. - People in Reading are experiencing the first of two winter storms to hit the region.
So are residents ready for this winter weather?
"Honestly, I'm not,” John Marmolejos of Reading said. “I’m not a fan of snow and this car don't do good."
"Everybody's getting prepared for the snow," Mamady Conde of Reading said. "I know they're talking about 2 inches but we're not sure, so we're just getting ready."
And they're bracing for another round of winter weather this weekend.
"Well I'm supposed to work, so hopefully I can get to work," Marmolejos said.
Organizers of the annual Fire and Ice Festival in downtown Reading are happy with the winter weather. It's a change from last year, when there was warm weather during the event.
"We don't have any risk of melting ice sculptures this year but we are going to get some snow coming down on top of us," Charles Broad with the Downtown Reading Improvement District said. "Hopefully, the longer it holds off on Saturday – it gives people a chance tomorrow and Saturday afternoon to get down here."
But they are concerned about the winter weather impacting turnout.
"The snow and bad weather are always going to slow some people down that would rather stay out of harm's way and stay off the streets. That's understandable," Mark Croutchamel with Sculpted Ice Works said.
The festival will feature live music, vendors and 15 tons of ice. Organizers say they hope the timing of the storm will provide an opportunity to keep attendance numbers up.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Fire & Ice Festival hoping for big turnout ahead of winter weather
People in Reading are experiencing the first of two winter storms to hit the region.Read More »
- Berks County citizens stock up on supplies as storms approach
- PennDOT crews prep in Berks ahead of round of winter weather
- Kutztown barbershop continues with reading initiative
- Berks craft breweries team up again to restore statue
- Coroner looks for Reading man's next of kin
- Commissioner asks residents to help keep Heim in county hands
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tonight's appetizer: A coating to a few inches of light snow
- Preparations begin for winter weather activity
- Officials announce arrest of New Jersey priest for alleged sexual assault
- PennDOT crews prep in Berks ahead of round of winter weather
- Lehigh County offers extreme winter weather tips
- Verdict reached in Hupperterz trial
- Local lawmakers trying to help end shutdown
- Kutztown barbershop continues with reading initiative
- Updated Lower Macungie grants final plan approval to Millbrook Farms subdivision
- Updated Fire & Ice Festival hoping for big turnout ahead of winter weather