Firefighters battle blaze at row home in Reading
READING, Pa. - First responders battled a row home fire in Reading overnight.
The fire broke out in the 400 block of West Greenwich Street around 9:30 p.m., trapping people on an upper floor.
The four victims were rescued and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The fire was under control by midnight.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Firefighters battle blaze at row home in Reading
The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Friday, trapping people on an upper floor.Read More »
- Teammate provides strength, motivation to Berks Catholic Saints
- Man faces charges for allegedly taking 'upskirt' photos of women
- Reading police searching for woman in connection with shooting
- Veterans Day celebration kicks off with early start in Berks
- Wyomissing mayor on Sears closure: 'We saw it coming'
- Bern Twp. armed robbery believed to be connected to Cumru robbery
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Firefighters battle blaze at row home in Reading
- Teammate provides strength, motivation to Berks Catholic Saints
- Man faces charges for allegedly taking 'upskirt' photos of women
- Over 1,000 coats collected to warm those in need
- New Jersey dancer to be part of The Nutcracker performance
- Reading police searching for woman in connection with shooting
- Third person identified in fatal accident
- Arts Academy Charter Middle School honors local veterans
- First-ever Latin Restaurant Week begins
- FedEx opens megahub in time for holidays