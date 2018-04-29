Firefighters douse garage fire in Union Township
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters doused a garage fire early Sunday morning in Berks County, according to the Union Township fire department.
The fire, which was reported at 6:25 a.m., occurred on the 2400 block of East Main Street in Union Township, Berks County dispatchers said.
The fire was contained at 6:50 a.m. and was confined to the home's garage.
There were no injuries.
A passerby spotted the fire and made sure the homeowners got out of the residence safely, the fire department said.
No word yet on what may have caused the fire.
The fire department said Pennsylvania State Police will conduct an investigation Monday.
