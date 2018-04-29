First Pet Drive held in honor of Berks County teen killed in car crash

BERNVILLE, Pa. - The first in a series of charitable endeavors honoring a Berks County teen killed in a car crash last year kicked off Saturday morning.

The "First Pet Drive" was held in memory of Shanon Althouse at Tulpehocken High School. Pet food and supplies were collected for the Animal Rescue League.

Althouse was a junior at Tulpehocken High School. Her parents say she was a compassionate person who touched many lives, and will continue doing so through charitable events in her honor.