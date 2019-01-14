Fleetwood Bank CEO named director of Philadelphia Fed Board

69 News

PHILAELPHIA - Fleetwood Bank announced Monday that the CEO and President of Fleetwood Bank Timothy Snyder has been appointed to Class A director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Snyder's three-year term began in January 2019.

He is currently on the boards of Opportunity House, Penn State Berks, South Central Transit Authority, United Way of Berks County and the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has a nine-member board of directors that oversees bank operations, offers observations on economic conditions and establishes the bank's discount rate.