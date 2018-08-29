Florida diocese removes priest under investigation in Berks
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Diocese of Orlando in Florida has removed from the ministry a priest now under investigation by the Berks County district attorney.
The move comes after an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was made against the Rev. David C. Gillis and reported to the Diocese of Allentown late last week.
"As part of its zero-tolerance policy, the Diocese of Allentown reported the allegation involving Father Gillis to the District Attorney of Berks County and the Diocese of Orlando," the Allentown diocese said in a statement on Wednesday. "Father Gillis has been removed from ministry. Because the Berks County District Attorney now has an active investigation underway, the Diocese cannot further comment."
Berks County District Attorney John Adams said he can't reveal specifics of his investigation.
"At this point, we have not made any, drawn any conclusions as a result of this investigation," Adams said. "We're hoping that we will have some news to report in the very new future in regard to the allegations reported to us."
Adams added that the allegation has nothing to do with the Pennsylvania grand jury report regarding sexual abuse of children in six of the state's dioceses, including Allentown.
"This was a completely separate from the grand jury investigation," Adams said.
Gillis worked for about a decade in Berks County, first at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church on North Eighth Street in Reading in 1995 and then, a year later, at St. John Baptist de LaSalle in Shillington, where he stayed until his move to Florida in 2005.
Prior to his removal in Florida, Gillis worked as parochial administrator at Church of Our Savior in Cocoa Beach. He also worked in Clermont, Daytona Beach, and Lakeland.
"The safety and well-being of our vulnerable populations are very important to us," the Very Rev. John Giel, chancellor for canonical affairs in the Orlando Diocese, said in a letter to parishioners. "We pray for all victims and their families and for those involved in this situation."
Gillis was ordained as a priest in the Allentown diocese in 1979. His first assignment was serving as an assistant pastor at St. Bernard's in Easton. That was followed by a 10-year career in Catholic high schools, including Allentown Central and Piux X in Bangor, Northampton County.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Defense rests case in former Reading mayor's bribery trial
The bribery trial of former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer is now one step closer to reaching the jury.Read More »
- Florida diocese removes priest under investigation in Berks
- Motorcyclist hurt in Douglass Township crash
- Priest who used to serve in Berks under investigation
- Fightins fall to Flying Squirrels, 3-2
- Crystal Ballroom remembered 50 years after devastating fire
- Rodale Institute cancels annual apple fest in Maxatawny
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Whitehall man pays tribute to Sen. John McCain with song
- Florida diocese removes priest under investigation in Berks
- Defense rests case in former Reading mayor's bribery trial
- Pennsylvania prisons on lockdown as mystery illnesses probed
- Updated Motorcyclist hurt in North Coventry crash
- Updated Motorcyclist hurt in Douglass Township crash
- Updated Priest who used to serve in Berks under investigation
- New Britain Township woman charged with feeding baby drug-laced breast milk
- DeSales to change building names after grand jury report
- One Tank Trip: Historic Cross Keys School