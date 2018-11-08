Folks go 'turkey bowling' for event to support Greater Berks Food Bank

READING, Pa. - People from local businesses took part in a holiday-themed event to give back to the community.

They went turkey-bowling!

The folks at Visions Federal Credit Union set up a make-shift bowling alley in their parking lot in Reading Wednesday night.

Each player used a frozen turkey – that was in no condition to be sold – to knock down as many pins as they could.

Money raised here was donated to the Greater Berks Food Bank.