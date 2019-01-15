Food banks watching shutdown closely

READING, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services says February benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP, will be coming early. But the possibility of the ongoing partial federal government shutdown continuing has those at the Greater Berks Food Bank concerned.

"Should they lose their SNAP benefits as a result of the government shutdown, it's a very real possibility that the agencies we supply will see a drastic increase in the number of clients they serve," Doug Long, a spokesman for the Greater Berks Food Bank, said.

Long says the food bank has been in contact with agencies in Berks and Schuylkill counties.

"This one is the longest, and it's getting closer to where it's going to have an impact on those we serve and on our own operations," Long said.

The food bank is reminding people who utilize SNAP, and furloughed federal workers, that its services are available.

"The federal workers who are going to be finding themselves possibly without a paycheck here as well in the very near future, they can also contact us at the Greater Berks Food Bank to see how they could receive assistance," Long offered.

One supermarket delivery driver says he believes hundreds of families in Reading could be impacted if the shutdown drags on.

"You take the SNAP, all the families gonna be – it won't be good," Julio Areas of Reading said. "People use all food stamps, all food stamps."

One SNAP recipient says he's not worried about himself, but other area families.

"I can make it," John Crump of Reading said. "But I know there's a lot that can't. They got a lot of kids. I'm by myself."