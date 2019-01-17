Former Governor Mifflin Soccer Club treasurer arrested on theft charges

READING, Pa. - Police have arrested the former Governor Mifflin Soccer Club Treasurer on theft charges.

In November of 2018, the Cumru Township Police Department received a complaint alleging the Governor Mifflin Soccer Club was the victim of embezzlement, according to a release from the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

The club recently hired an accounting firm for tax and audit performances. The firm discovered discrepancies and a pattern of fraudulent uses of funds and accounts with the soccer club.

Berks detectives investigated and confirmed that Matthew Peter Kranis, 45, of Blandon, was a board member of the Governor Miffilin Soccer Club since 2010. Kranis became the treasurer in January 2014. He was removed from the board and club in September 2018.

According to Governor Mifflin Soccer Club by-laws, the treasurer should receive a yearly salary of $3,000. Yearly payments to Kranis exceeded the $3,000.

Detectives estimate the soccer club suffered a financial loss of at least $24,630.50, according to the release.

Kranis surrendered to detectives on Friday and is awaiting his preliminary arraignment.

He is facing charges of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, unlawful use of a computer and secure execution of documents by deception.