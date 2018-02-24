Former Reading mayor Spencer's trial delayed

READING, Pa. - The pay to play trial for former Reading mayor Vaughn Spencer has been delayed.

Spencer's trial was supposed to start on March 5th, but now there's no set trial date.

Spencer faces nine counts of bribery and two other charges.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Former Reading school board president Rebecca Acosta also faces charges.

Her trial was supposed to start in March as well, but that has also been delayed.