From fish to flowers, last-minute Christmas rush underway

SPRING TWP., Pa. - It's a race against the clock. Each minute passed is another minute closer to Christmas.

Shoppers are flooding stores, like Kohl's in Spring Township, which is staying open straight through until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, Royer's Flowers and Gifts is practically in a sea of red; poinsettias as far as the eye can see.

"We're probably looking at anywhere between 50 and 60 deliveries a day, and then just people coming in and out of the store, it could be in the hundreds depending on how many people come in and out," said Royer's designer Ami Michalski. "The poinsettias are a great, they make a great gift for anyone, come in a variety of colors, we have reds, pinks, whites, all kinds of different colors."

They're Christmas essentials: fresh flowers and fresh seafood. Families crowd the floor at Adelphia Seafood on Penn Avenue in Spring Township.

"For Christmas, you have a lot of people that have their traditional dinners, the seven fishes, so everything pretty much sells, from clams to oysters to lobster tails," said Jason Hurleman, the president of Adelphia Seafood.

For many families, if there's no seafood, it's not Christmas.

"We get together with my in-laws and my sons-in-law and we have a Christmas Eve party and we have a blast," said Andy Singerling from Sinking Spring.