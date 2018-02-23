General Heath's Antiques in Adamstown set to close
ADAMSTOWN, Pa. - Karen Potter, co-owner of General Heath's Antiques in Adamstown, has one memory that stands out regarding her antique hunting adventures with her husband, Wyn.
"My husband was driving down the road and found a papier-mâché Santa," Potter recalled. "He picked it up. It was a little worn, but he sold it for $400."
One of the longtime vendors at Heath's, Jerry Striker, also has special antique recollections, with his father.
"Well, we would get in the car on a Saturday morning and he would go out and visit local farmers, and they would head into the implement shed, and half an hour later, Pop would come out with a tin can full of arrowheads," Striker remembered.
Overall, antiques hold a special place in people's hearts.
"If you're old enough, it brings back memories," Potter said.
But at General Heath's Antiques, amid the pieces of the past, the clock is ticking, as the store is set to close on Monday to make way for a mechanical shop.
"For the last few years, we have seven grandchildren and I'm a retired school teacher, and I just wanted to be free to spend time with my grandchildren while they're young," Potter explained.
Behind each item at General Heath's is a story, and even though the story of General Heath's is coming to a close, the owners hope the cases will clear out so that the stories can live on in someone else's home.
"It was more the challenge of finding something that no one else knew what it was," said Potter, regarding her antique finding interests.
After 27 years, at a place where many go to remember, the owners just hope people don't forget.
"It's all very important to keep in the forefront, and hopefully people cherish it," Potter said.
