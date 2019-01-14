GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations
CARLISLE, Pa. - GIANT food stores will begin introducing a new robotic assistant to all of its 172 stores.
The new robot, "Marty," is tall and gray with googly eyes. This robot will be working alongside associates.
Marty moves around the store unassisted and is used to identify hazards such as liquid, powder and bulk-food items spills. The robot frees up associates to spend more time serving customers.
GIANT has been piloting the in-store robotic program in stores in Harrisburg and Carlisle.
Marty is thanks to a partnership between Ahold Delhaize USA services company Retail Business Services, GIANT and Jabil subsidiary Badger Technologies.
The robot will be deployed to all GIANT and Martin's Food markets over the next coming months with expected completion of mid-2019.
“Bringing robotics and A.I. from a research lab to the sales floor has been a very exciting journey and we were thrilled by the customer response in our pilot stores,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of GIANT food stores. “Our associates have worked hard to bring this innovation to life with amazing partners.”
