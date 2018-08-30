Gibraltar Road bridge over Schuylkill reopens after rehab

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Drivers in Exeter and Robeson townships are being met with some good news.

The bridge that carries Gibraltar Road over the Schuylkill River reopened Thursday afternoon.

The two-lane, six-span bridge closed in May so that a PennDOT contractor could rehabilitate the structure.

During that time, the 7,300 motorists who travel across the bridge each day were forced to follow a nearly six-mile detour that included Route 724, Interstate 176, and Route 422.

The bridge was built in 1974 to replace the span that was destroyed by Hurricane Agnes two years earlier.