Go Go Gadget to open Reading's Downtown Alive series

READING, Pa. - Rock and funk band Go Go Gadjet has been announced as the opener of this year's Downtown Alive free concert series in Reading. The band will take the stage Wednesday, June 20.

This will be the first of five shows taking place over the summer.

The series will feature performers from varying musical genres.

Concerts feature a festival atmosphere and include food trucks, beer and wine for sale.

All shows are held in the 500 block of Penn Street and start at 5 p.m.

The lineups for the other shows will be announced at a later time.

Video report by WFMZ News.