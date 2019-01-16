Goats escape shed fire in Cumru Twp.
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police responded to a shed fire Wednesday morning in Cumru Township.
The incident took place on Hoover Lane.
Police say a heat lamp for a puppy was knocked over and ignited hay on fire.
Goats in the shed got out safely.
The puppy is at the vet but is expected to be OK.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom
A Berks County woman is facing charges after giving birth to an infant in an assisted-living facility restroom in Warwick County.Read More »
- New program at Body Zone aims to help those with Parkinson's disease
- 2019 Fire + Ice Fest to be dedicated to John Slifko
- Police respond to accident with multiple entrapments in Richmond Twp.
- Goats escape shed fire in Cumru Twp.
- Reading Public Library receives $20,000 grant from BB&T
- West Lawn UMC to offer free meals for unpaid government workers
Latest From The Newsroom
- 15-year-old boy seriously injured after Allentown hit-and-run
- Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom
- Bomb squad investigates after K-9 hits on cabinet in Lehigh Co. Courthouse
- Emmaus High School announces schedule changes due to flooding
- Police investigate death of Ephrata woman at ATV park as a homicide
- Tamaqua Area School District puts gun policy on hold
- Updated Police respond to accident with multiple entrapments in Richmond Twp.
- New program at Body Zone aims to help those with Parkinson's disease
- 19-year-old woman stabbed in Walnutport
- After FBI raid, Scranton mayor denies wrongdoing