Gov. Wolf OKs funding for expansion of Santander Arena

Gov. Wolf OKs funding for expansion...

HARRISBURG, Pa. - State money is on its way to Berks County for an expansion of the Santander Arena in downtown Reading.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday the approval of a $1.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant to the Berks County Convention Center Authority, which oversees operation of the arena on Penn Street.

"This is a state development fund specifically for economic development," said state Sen. Judy Schwank, a Berks County Democrat.

The authority's plans call for renovating the Pearle Building at Eighth and Penn streets, adjacent to the arena, with a restaurant and bar on the first floor and private dining and office space on the second floor, adding approximately 22,000 square feet to the complex.

"This will give them one more reason to stay and to enjoy either a meal or drink after or before an event," Schwank said.

P. Michael Ehlerman, who recently stepped down as the authority's longtime chairman, has also proposed having the arena's primary occupant, the ECHL's Reading Royals, using a portion of the building's basement as a gym/weight room.

The building, according to plans, will be renovated in a way that will allow the spaces to be operated independently of the arena.

"I think this has been a long-term goal to totally complete this block, and the last piece was that Pearle Vision building," Schwank said. "Remodel it. Use it as meeting space, so it truly will be a convention center, and in tandem with the DoubleTree Hotel, which we all love, this is really going to be an economic boost for the city."

The convention center authority will have to match the $1.5 million grant.

"So it's not all just state dollars," Schwank said. "We also ask for a local commitment, too."

Ehlerman told the authority in December 2016 that the estimated cost of the project was $4 million. The authority had sought a $2.75 million RACP grant to help cover the cost.

Chad Blimline | 69 News

Chad Blimline | 69 News

Since its opening in 2001 on the site of the former Astor Theater and Harold's Furniture, the arena has served as the Royals' home and has played host to a wide range of entertainers, including Elton John, Cher, and the Harlem Globetrotters.

The authority also oversees the Santander Performing Arts Center on North Sixth Street.

The arena grant is the largest of nine grants approved to support community, economic development, and revitalization projects in Berks, Carbon, and Northampton counties.

"I am pleased to announce these projects will receive the funding they need to improve or create new community projects and facilities that add to the quality of life for residents in these counties," Wolf said.

Also awarded in Berks is $500,000 for a recreation, wellness, and health science complex at Alvernia University in southwest Reading. The PLEX is planned to be the highlight of a new East Campus. Officials have said the expansion is the largest and most ambitious in university history.

Alvernia had requested $7.5-million for the project.

Albright College was approved for a $250,000 grant for a track and field facility on its campus in northeast Reading. The venue will feature an eight-lane all-weather track, artificial turf field, and a field house with locker rooms, restrooms, meeting rooms, and a concession stand. Lighting, a scoreboard, bleachers, and a press box will also be included.

Albright had sought $3.5 million for the project.

"These organizations are key economic and educational institutions in Reading," Schwank said. "I am pleased by Gov. Wolf's announcement and was more than happy to advocate for these projects."