Grant to help bicyclists, pedestrians in Reading's 18th Ward

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The path through part of Reading's 18th Ward will soon become easier to travel for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Financing Authority announced Tuesday a $725,000 multi-modal transportation grant for a recreation project in southwest Reading.

The money will be used to improve pedestrian and bicycle connectivity and to make safety improvements along East Wyomissing and Hancock boulevards.

"This state investment will bolster efforts already underway to improve the vitality of the 18th Ward," said state Sen. Judy Schwank. "The combined efforts of city government, local businesses and the community will lead to improved quality of life, revitalized neighborhoods and economic activity."

The project is part of an overall plan that was announced in 2017 by the 18th Wonder Revitalization Association. One of its goals is.to connect trails and recreation areas in that part of the city.

"I'm proud to represent an area that recognizes the importance of maintaining and expanding its recreational infrastructure," said state Rep. Mark Rozzi. "This is a win-win for residents, business and government."

The entire project, estimated to cost about $18.5 million, has a timeframe for completion of 10 to 15 years. Other initiatives include the planting of 500 trees and the landscaping of gateways at three entry points.

"Improving the recreational and commercial amenities available within the 18th Wonder Project Area will benefit residents and visitors alike, and will pay dividends for many years to come," said state Rep. Tom Caltagirone.

One of the association's most recent projects involves the addition of Little Free Library sites for young readers.