Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News The West Reading Center parking lot in the 500 block of Penn Avenue

WEST READING, Pa. - There may be an end in sight to West Reading's growing parking problems along the borough's thriving stretch of the Penn Avenue corridor.

The Berks County Community Foundation announced Thursday that it has awarded West Reading a $50,000 grant from the BB&T Economic Growth Fund, with half of the money being used to upgrade parking in the borough's business district.

Those upgrades, according to Mark Ratcliffe, the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation's Main Street manager, include pay-to-park kiosks, signage, and line painting.

One kiosk is already on order. It will be used to try out a pay-to-park system on the West Reading Center parking lot in the 500 block of Penn Avenue, where there are approximately 200 available spaces, Ratcliffe said.

If all goes well during the trial period, Ratcliffe said the borough will reach out to other private lot owners in hopes of forming more pay-to-park partnerships, with those owners receiving a portion of the parking proceeds. Such partnerships, he said, would provide approximately 200 additional spaces.

The pay-to-park spaces would be in addition to approximately 130 on-street spaces that are currently available for free but limited to two-hour parking during most business hours.

Borough officials said its business growth and the need for more parking spaces have come about, in part, by the redevelopment of the former VF Outlet Center complex.

The other half of the BCCF's $25,000 grant will be put toward a five-year plan for future, non-parking improvements in West Reading, Ratcliffe said.