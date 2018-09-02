Greater Berks Food Bank rocked by heavy rains
READING, Pa. - Heavy rains rocked the Greater Berks Food Bank on Friday.
"Inside of the building we didn't get any water in but out in the dock area it was probably about three and a half feet high," said Adam Winchester, Operations Manager of the Greater Berks Food Bank.
Surveillance video captured water rising in the dock area, swallowing four of the food bank's six trucks.
"It was easily above waist level for myself when we pulled the trucks out," said Winchester.
Winchester says luckily no food products were hit by the flood water. He says it's not clear how badly the trucks were damaged but the impact on distribution could be huge.
"You figure each truck can hold approximately 5,000 pounds of food so if you're talking about four trucks being out of commission you're talking about 20,000 pounds of food."
And between the flooding and holiday weekend, it's a busy time for the food bank.
"After a holiday weekend or holiday time, there's a lot of agencies, food pantries, soup kitchens in the area that need product," said Winchester.
Winchester says the trucks will be evaluated Tuesday and he plans to contact the township to work on the draining issue. In the meantime, he says volunteers can help get some of the product to those in need.
"If it's a non-food related product, pet food, cleaning supplies, things of that nature we could easily have volunteers go to locations and drop off; we also have a mini-van," said Winchester.
Depending on the damage, Winchester says he may need to rent a few trucks but the goal is have to the food bank fully operational by Wednesday.
