Greater Berks Food Bank still recovering from flooding

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It's like a nightmare that has moved from murky flash floodwaters and into a heat wave.

"It’s been a little bit of an operational nightmare," Greater Berks Food Bank operations manager Adam Winchester said. "Luckily, we were able to get into the trucks. It was probably a little over waist deep. More on the employees and having to work out in this impressive heat to try and clean everything up."

The latest round of flash flooding came right to the Greater Berks Food Bank in Spring Township.

The group has kept busy this summer helping flood victims get much-needed food and supplies.

"It is very ironic. Just within the past few weeks we've been in Tremont in Port Carbon, up in Hamburg, (and) here in Schuylkill County to help the flood victims in those three towns and here we are the victims ourselves of the flooding," Marketing Manager Doug Long said.

The waters have receded, leaving six trucks needing service, with the operation currently running on a leased and rented truck to make much needed area deliveries.

"We've missed some of our donation pickups over the last couple of days. We also estimate that we missed out on bringing in 20,000 pounds of food," Long said. "We have been fortunate to make all of our deliveries but we've had to scale back on the amount that we've delivered."

Not to mention that prior to the flooding, a campaign was already underway for a new truck.

"With the goal of raising $100,000. We really need some newer vehicles," Peg Bianca, executive director for the Greater Berks Food Bank, said.

Now, that need is even greater.

"It's very possible that some of the trucks they take in, they're going to total," Bianca said. "Our mobile markets, we really depend on them for and those we load up with fresh and perishable foods and all that good stuff."

For more information on the truck drive, you can visit the Greater Berks Food Bank website.